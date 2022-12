Originally posted by Will Kydd

You're asking in the wrong place. Not many people willing to give this game a bad review because of the cult following (almost literally). But fewer and fewer people bother to play it because of stangnant development and Toady being crap at QoL (no offense, he's a visionary overall, but not a good programmer or commercial game designer): https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&q=dwarf%20fortress