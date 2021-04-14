Login Store Community Support
Metro Exodus
Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus > General Discussions > Topic Details
 This topic has been pinned, so it's probably important
Deep Silver  [developer] Apr 14 @ 7:41am
Metro Exodus Mac and Linux Thread
Hey guys a thread where you can discuss/troubleshoot Mac and Linux versions of Metro Exodus.

If you do encounter issues - please report it to https://support.deepsilver.com/en/games/metroexodus giving as much detail as possible so we can investigate properly.

Recommended specs: https://www.metrothegame.com/pcspecs/
Showing 1-15 of 114 comments
[Linux] Liam Apr 14 @ 8:18am 
You likely still need to sort out the depots

SteamDB for example shows the Linux content still only on Beta and Developer stuff https://steamdb.info/depot/412023/subs/ and macOS is in a total of zero: https://steamdb.info/depot/412024/subs/

So it needs adding to Steam keys, humble keys, fanatical keys and so on.

My key, for example, from Fanatical is an empty download.
Last edited by [Linux] Liam; Apr 14 @ 8:23am
#1
Xpander [Linux] Apr 14 @ 8:34am 
yeah. Missing files. like Liam posted, need to sort out the steam keys thingy.
I bought it from steam during christmas sale i think and its not attached to the linux content, so having empty download.

Thanks in advance
#2
Yakuza Girl Apr 14 @ 8:35am 
I'm getting a missing executable error, don't know if it's just me. It's also looking like it's missing files. I only have about 8.2GBs of files and none of it looks like the actual game (based on the labels, they actually look like DLC files and video files). Having played it using Proton before I'm pretty sure, unless some programming magic has occurred to make the game that small, that the game is significantly larger
Last edited by Yakuza Girl; Apr 14 @ 8:37am
#3
TheReaperUK Apr 14 @ 8:41am 
Only downloads the DLC files and not the Game.
#4
Astilex Apr 14 @ 8:45am 
Like Yakuza Girl mentioned I am only getting 7GB of files which are just a bunch of media files on my MBP which lead it to not being playable. My iMac does not even see the changes to the OS' yet so I can't test there.
#5
Anzorik Apr 14 @ 8:51am 
Got protection error for some reason :lunar2019deadpanpig:
#6
julek Apr 14 @ 9:02am 
Missing files as well there.
#7
slayerSamanosuke Apr 14 @ 9:03am 
the linux update deleted all my metro game and installed only the update rendering it unplayable as you can't play an update without the rest of the game lol. pls fix.
Last edited by slayerSamanosuke; Apr 14 @ 9:16am
#8
AwesamLinux Apr 14 @ 9:05am 
Same here this is probably some configuration error with the games depot. Steam is not downloading the files.
#9
Lil N00B Apr 14 @ 9:10am 
Download doesn't seem to include the whole application, just ~7GBs of files (in reality it should probably be something like 70GB). Please fix.
#10
Daxi, Iteration 1 Apr 14 @ 9:14am 
The app manifest indicates it is not installing the files, but.. by the look of it, if someone was clever enough they could write in the missing info, verify and with any luck it'd download the rest.
It may be possible using the steamdb info but i'm not exactly sure what needs to be added.
(if someone does, please give us all a link to the new manifest :) )
Last edited by Daxi, Iteration 1; Apr 14 @ 9:19am
#11
Daxi, Iteration 1 Apr 14 @ 9:24am 
Originally posted by slayerSamanosuke:
I'm redownloading all the windows game and seeing if I can backup and then download the linux files and merge them lol.
Good idea.
#12
julek Apr 14 @ 9:28am 
Originally posted by slayerSamanosuke:
I'm redownloading all the windows game and seeing if I can backup and then download the linux files and merge them lol.

Since the executable program is not there I don't see what you could do with it...
#13
TheReaperUK Apr 14 @ 9:34am 
Originally posted by slayerSamanosuke:
I'm redownloading all the windows game and seeing if I can backup and then download the linux files and merge them lol.

It will not work as the main Linux executable is missing as are all the other Linux files (.so files etc), The whole Main Game for Linux is not Downloading/Updating, If you bought the Game with DLC's then that is all that downloads, Which is just Videos and DLC patch files.
#14
Kallestofeles Apr 14 @ 9:39am 
As others have stated already - Linux version only downloads the DLC and patch files but is missing the core game.
#15
Showing 1-15 of 114 comments
Metro Exodus > General Discussions > Topic Details
Date Posted: Apr 14 @ 7:41am
Posts: 114

