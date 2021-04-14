STORE COMMUNITY ABOUT SUPPORT
SteamDB for example shows the Linux content still only on Beta and Developer stuff https://steamdb.info/depot/412023/subs/ and macOS is in a total of zero: https://steamdb.info/depot/412024/subs/
So it needs adding to Steam keys, humble keys, fanatical keys and so on.
My key, for example, from Fanatical is an empty download.
I bought it from steam during christmas sale i think and its not attached to the linux content, so having empty download.
Thanks in advance
It may be possible using the steamdb info but i'm not exactly sure what needs to be added.
(if someone does, please give us all a link to the new manifest :) )
Since the executable program is not there I don't see what you could do with it...
It will not work as the main Linux executable is missing as are all the other Linux files (.so files etc), The whole Main Game for Linux is not Downloading/Updating, If you bought the Game with DLC's then that is all that downloads, Which is just Videos and DLC patch files.